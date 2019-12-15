Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
Charles S. Anderson Obituary
Charles S. Anderson, 91, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Angela nee Lizzadro; loving father of Miriam Lytle, Charles E. (Jan) Anderson, Ella (Garri) Budynsky, Fr. Gabriel Anderson, Gerard (Meghan) Anderson, Dorothy (Don) Asher, Mary Anderson, Laurence (Charlene) Anderson, Amy (Paul) Wheeler and the late Vincent Anderson; Cherished grandfather of 17; great grandfather of 6; Brother of Arthur (Maureen) Anderson and the late Dorothy Robinson; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Prayers 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home, going to Visitation Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
