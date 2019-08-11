|
Charles S. Locke, 90, passed away peacefully in his Lake Forest home on the morning of August 4th. Born in 1929 in rural Laurel, MS to Florence and Richard Chester Locke, Charles, nicknamed Charlie, grew up during the Great Depression. He became the first in his family to graduate college, earning an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi in 1952. Within a year after graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Nora Lou Fulkerson, and enlisted in the United States Army. He served as a code operator for two years during the Korean war, before returning to the University of Mississippi to obtain a master's degree in accounting. Charlie started his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse & Company in New Orleans. He rose to become Chairman and CEO of Chicago-based Morton International, a salt, specialty chemical and household products conglomerate, and a Fortune 200 company at the time. He was active in several business and civic boards, including First Chicago Corporation, Avon Products, as well as being a past chairman of Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry. Charlie came from a humble background and overcame numerous obstacles to achieve professional success and raise a loving family. An avid reader of history and science, as well as a social golfer who cherished his time on the course with family and friends despite proclaiming himself the world's worst putter. Charlie had a warm sense of humor, always looking for the positive things in life. His beloved wife Nora Lou preceded him in death in 2009. Charlie leaves his daughters Cathy Locke (James Hodge), Lauren Locke (Art Zambianchi), and Pamela Locke-Mepham (Jody), and his son Stanley Locke (Anne). He was the proud grandfather of Georgia, William, James and Thomas. Charlie's visitation will be held at Wenban Funeral Home in Lake Forest on Tuesday, August 13, from 5-8 PM. For information call Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, 847-234-0022 or visit www.wenbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Museum of Science and Industry.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019