Reverend Doctor Charles "Charlie" S. Mueller, Sr., 90, of Carol Stream; beloved husband of Audrey Mae nee Prange; dearest father of Sarah (Mark) Stegemoeller, Charles (Karen) Jr , Amy (Jim) Reuter and Juliane (Dan) Puntch; loving grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 17; dear brother of Betty Ortmann, Audrey (Dick) Humes and brother-in-law Eunice Seeber and Don (Tena) Prange. Charlie's life was richly blessed by God, who gave him everything he and Audrey needed in "… good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over …" (Luke 6:38). Charlie will be honored at an 11:00 a.m. memorial service on Monday, November 4 Trinity Lutheran Church 405 S. Rush Street, Roselle, IL with visitation from 9 - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation for the Charles S. and Audrey Prange Mueller Ministry Endowment Fund. For funeral info please contact The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019