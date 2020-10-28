1/1
Charles Saltzman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Saltzman, age 90. Beloved husband of Louise nee Pollak. Loving father of Susan Marks (Bruce Black), James Marks (Michelle Gross) and Thomas (Erika) Marks. Proud grandfather of Ariel Marks, Madeline Black, Maya Marks, and Anna Marks. Dear brother of the late Bernice. Chuck was a gentle, loving man of many gifts and talents. He was a psychologist who focused on child psychology, a professional photographer, and a board member on many important causes. He was a founder and driving force for the environmental organization in Chicago, Openlands, and Illinois Fund for Careers in School Psychology Minority Scholarship Program. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Fund for Careers in School Psychology Minority Scholarship Program, 6728 N. Francisco Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 or Openlands, 25 E. Washington St., Suite 1650, Chicago, IL 60602, www.openlands.org To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved