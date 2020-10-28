Charles Saltzman, age 90. Beloved husband of Louise nee Pollak. Loving father of Susan Marks (Bruce Black), James Marks (Michelle Gross) and Thomas (Erika) Marks. Proud grandfather of Ariel Marks, Madeline Black, Maya Marks, and Anna Marks. Dear brother of the late Bernice. Chuck was a gentle, loving man of many gifts and talents. He was a psychologist who focused on child psychology, a professional photographer, and a board member on many important causes. He was a founder and driving force for the environmental organization in Chicago, Openlands, and Illinois Fund for Careers in School Psychology Minority Scholarship Program. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Fund for Careers in School Psychology Minority Scholarship Program, 6728 N. Francisco Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 or Openlands, 25 E. Washington St., Suite 1650, Chicago, IL 60602, www.openlands.org
