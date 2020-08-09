1/1
Charles Sayre DDS
Dr. Charles Sayre, DDS, beloved husband of the late Ruth Ella Evans Sayre, loving father of Ronda (Steve) Satkamp, Cheryl (Walter) Collins, Harlan Sayre, Kimm (Judy) and the late Marla Sayre, devoted grandfather of Shannan (Steve) Bishop, Amy (Keg) Avakian, Mandy Wichman, Elizabeth (Adam) Blake, Carrie (Chad) Cooper, Abbie (Vic) Zulim, Cray Buresh, Zachary and Matthew Sayre, Meredith, Mallorie and Morgan Sayre and the late Katie Satkamp and 14 cherished great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 South Marion Street, Oak Park, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Safety Village of Hinsdale, 6230 Cove Creek Court, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 are appreciated. Full obituary at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
