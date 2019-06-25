|
Charles "Chuck" J. Starcevich, 65, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1954 to Charles and Elena (nee Riva) Starcevich. Chuck is survived by his three sisters: Madeline Lenzini, Patricia Hanus and Susan Porretto and nieces and nephews who were very fond of him. Chuck enjoyed travel, music and gardening. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at The Lantern, Lake Forest. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 25 to June 29, 2019