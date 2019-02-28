Home

Charles "Ben" Stephens

Charles "Ben" Stephens Obituary
Charles Bennett "Ben" Stephens Jr., 81, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Lake Forest, IL. He was born on April 10, 1937 in Springfield, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
