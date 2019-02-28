|
Charles Bennett "Ben" Stephens Jr., 81, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Lake Forest, IL. He was born on April 10, 1937 in Springfield, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019