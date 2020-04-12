Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Charles "Chuck" Stern, passed away on April 10 at 90 years young; loved and treasured sweetheart for over 66 years, of Adrienne Ehrlich Stern; incredibly devoted and loved father of Corey and Todd (Stephen Gregg) Stern; loving brother of the late Anne (Ansel) Rosen, Harry (Frieda) Stern and Mary (Max) Gross; fond brother-in-law of Donna (Dr. Harold) Shavell; adored uncle and great, great, great uncle to many who share fond memories; cherished cousins and friends of many years will all miss his humor, kind and caring, sweet nature. Charles was a past President of the Bobby Blechman Chapter of City of Hope. Please honor his memory with a donation to City of Hope Chicago-Chapter 0612, P.O. Box 51285, Los Angeles, CA. 90051-5585. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the pandemic virus. For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
