Charles T. Scott, Jr., 94, of Glenview, IL. passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Raised in Chicago's South Shore, Charlie attended Mt. Carmel High School, served during WWII in the U.S. Merchant Marines and graduated from the University of Notre Dame. Former spouse of Anna Mae Hunding Scott. Loving father of Jennifer Scott, David (Beth) Scott, Brian Scott, and Paul (Jean) Scott. Proud grandfather of Michael and Meredith Scott and Lily Scott. Dear brother of the late Robert C. (Mary) Scott and the late Arlene (Robert) Anthony. Fond Uncle of many. Charles traded with Merrill Lynch and at the CBOT and belonged to the Chicago Map Society, Chicago Athletic Association and South Shore Country Club. Funeral, celebration of life and interment at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery to be held at a future date. Charles' family and friends deeply mourn the loss of a beloved character who will be truly missed. Memorials may be made to: Misericordia Home, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.