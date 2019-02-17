|
Charles "Tom" Mallory, of Downers Grove, IL, age 72, U. S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Janet, nee Walsh. Loving father of Thomas (Katie). Dear grandfather of Alice and Jack. Dear brother of Mary (Dave) Hart and Margaret (late James) Hayes. Fond uncle of many. Visitation 3 to 8pm Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 10:15am Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at the funeral home to Divine Savior Church, Downers Grove for Mass at 11am. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice appreciated. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019