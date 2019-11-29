|
Age 84, formerly of Riverside and Lincoln Park, passed away at his Lakeview home in Chicago on November 25, 2019. After graduating from Harrison High School and a brief stint on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade, Chuck embarked on a career in facility management. This included working at Northwestern University, the Village of Oak Park and as Superintendent of Buildings & Grounds for Park Ridge School District #64, from which he retired.
He was an artist, skilled woodworker and world traveler. He loved meeting and helping people, which was reflected in his volunteerism at Ronald McDonald House, the Dulcimer Festival, Hostelling International, as a Chicago Greeter, and as a canoe guide with Friends of the Chicago River. He was also active in Gilda's Club of Chicago and the Second Unitarian Church.
Beloved husband of 30 years to Judith "Jodi" Mills Cerny (nee Hudson); loving father of Dean (Janet) Cerny and Robert Cerny; dear brother of Joan (the late Alan) Arturi. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents George V. Cerny and Irene M. Cerny (nee Adcock) and siblings Ray (the late Ruby) Cerny and Mary Kay (late Wallace) Sherrill.
A Springtime celebration of life is being planned.
Donations may be made in his name to Gilda's Club of Chicago www.gildasclubchicago.org or to the Gebhard Woods Festival www.gebharddelcimer.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019