Charles "Charlie" Walker, Age 86, passed away on June 21, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Survived by the love of his life for 61 years, Patricia (Patsy) nee Piazza. Loving father of Matthew (Carolyn), Lisa Britos and Luke (Christina) Walker. Cherished "Gramps" of Jake, Kalei and Max Britos. Dear brother of the late Shirley (late George) Peterson and the late LeRoy (Roberta) Walker. Brother in law of Joe Piazza and Rosalie Piazza. Fond uncle of Diane (Peter) Tinsley, Jeff Walker, Stacy Legerski and Lynn Santarelli. Proud retired member of Local 17 Heat & Frost Insulators. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of the Rainbow Hospice Ark. Visitation Wednesday June 24 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.