Charles Van den Avont, 87, of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Otten) Van den Avont; loving father of Christopher (Diane), Van den Avont; Craig (Sandy) Van den Avont and Cynthia (Andrew) Snarski; cherished Bompa of Margaret, Alexander, Mark, Andrew,Jr., Madeline, William and Henry; fond brother of the late Simonne (late Oscar) Reno. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road from 8:30 am until time of prayers at 10:30 am, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Road, Arlington Heights, for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment at All Saints Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to .Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.Due to construction at St. James, please go to www.glueckertfuneralhome.com on Friday, April 12, 2019 to confirm the times and location of the funeral or by calling (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019