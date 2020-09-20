Charles Vaughan

Charles "Charley" Vaughan, age 81 of Riverside. Born in Oak Park, grew up in Broadview, the dear son of the late Harry and the late Lois (nee Wilson) Vaughan. Charley joined the Marines after high school and returned home to work at International Harvester. In 1990 he married Nancy Rataj. For 30 years they enjoyed traveling together, enjoying his retirement. He is the much loved brother of Robert Vaughan, fond nephew of Thurb Stowell, fond uncle of 7, great uncle of 6 and brother in law, cousin and friend to many. Cremation private. A memorial service in Charley's honor will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com
. Info: (708) 447-2500