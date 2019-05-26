Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Verne Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Verne Walker Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Verne Walker, 88, of Deer Park and Hoffman Estates, IL passed peacefully away on May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (nee Ptasinski). He is survived by his son, Chuck (Carol), and grandchildren, Lauren (Chad) and Chuck IV (Karoline). A life well lived, Pa – you will always be in our hearts. A private service will be held. Donations in Chuck's memory may be made to , www.alz.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now