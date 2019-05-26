|
|
Charles "Chuck" Verne Walker, 88, of Deer Park and Hoffman Estates, IL passed peacefully away on May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (nee Ptasinski). He is survived by his son, Chuck (Carol), and grandchildren, Lauren (Chad) and Chuck IV (Karoline). A life well lived, Pa – you will always be in our hearts. A private service will be held. Donations in Chuck's memory may be made to , www.alz.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019