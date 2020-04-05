Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ahsmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Ahsmann Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr. Obituary
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr., 84, was born on May 24, 1935 and passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Charles is survived by his three sons, Charles Jr. (Ruth), Chris (Jolanda) and Steve (Dawn); his grandchildren, Will, Madi, Nate, Joe, Claudia, Annie and Craig; his sisters, Karen, Karole, Nancy and Phyllis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emelia; his wife Barbara; and his brothers, Lee and John. Services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For full obituary, more information or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -