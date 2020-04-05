|
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr., 84, was born on May 24, 1935 and passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Charles is survived by his three sons, Charles Jr. (Ruth), Chris (Jolanda) and Steve (Dawn); his grandchildren, Will, Madi, Nate, Joe, Claudia, Annie and Craig; his sisters, Karen, Karole, Nancy and Phyllis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emelia; his wife Barbara; and his brothers, Lee and John. Services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For full obituary, more information or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020