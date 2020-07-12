Bulf, Charles W. age 86, late of Merrillville, IN formerly of Crete and Roseland, left this earthly life June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Viero for 66 years. Father of four, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of four. Father of David Bulf, Susan (David) Wolken, and Cathy (Mike) Bulf. Predeceased by son Gary, parents, John and Augusta and siblings Alvera Ganz and John, Jr. Charles served in the USAF for four and ½ years and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant. He served at James Connally Air Force Base, El Paso, TX and was a recipient of the National Defense medal. Upon discharge, Charles and his young family returned to Chicago and he went to work for the City of Chicago as a bricklayer. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union since 1957. Charles retired in 1993 to travel with Joan and work on special projects with friends and family. Later he took up golf and bowling, playing in leagues until two years ago. Interment will be on July 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.





