Charles W. N. Thompson
Dr. Charles W.N. Thompson died on June 13, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a highly respected professor of engineering at Northwestern University for 46 years and a pioneer in the encouragement of women in the field. He trained 28 Ph.D. candidates, half of whom were women, and hundreds of undergraduates. He served in the United States Air Force including during World War II, flying combat missions with 301st Bomb Group in Europe.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Kutztown (PA) State Teachers College, his law degree from Harvard Law School, a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the Ohio State University. He moved to Glencoe in 1958 and served on the Glencoe Park Board. He was an avid fisherman and supporter of Camp Mishawaka in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by wife Alice and his parents Richard Nelson Thompson and Helen M. Thompson; and survived by sister Francella Heighes, sons Charles Jr., Richard and Joseph, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
