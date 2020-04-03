|
|
Charles W. Plautz, age 100, Vet WWII, of Algonquin, formerly of Lombard, Carol Stream and Huntley. Beloved husband of the late Dolores nee Martin. Loving father of Robert (Deborah), Judith (Kenneth) O'Brien, and Susan (William) Jennrich. Cherished grandfather of Jamieson, Brian (Julie), Kenneth (Andrea) O'Brien, Katie (Scott) Benson, Gregory Jennrich, Alec Jennrich, Brett Jennrich. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Brady, Kailey, Aubrey, Brady, Katelyn, Jack and Madeleine. Brother of Lorraine Fleischman. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded by a granddaughter, Meghan O'Brien, a sister, Lucille Bessey and a brother, Chester Plautz, his twin. Private Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020