Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Moy); loving father of Andria (Jan) Michalski, and Ginger Boskelly; beloved son of the late Bak and Shee Ying Tun; fond grandfather of Ryan (Jamie), Mark (Kathleen), Laura (Shawn), Krista, T.J., Kelsey, and Stacie; great grandfather of Lily, Callen, Kyle, Jordan, Charlie, Zach, and Camden; dear brother of the late Harry (the late Florence) Tun, the late Rose (the late Thomas) Toy, Viola (the late Ko) Ozone, the late Clariese (the late David) Gin, Mabelle (the late Louis) Chan, and Roy (Leora) Tun; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of the American Legion Post #1003, Medinah Shriners, Auburn Park Mason Lodge #789, and the Scottish Rite. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles Tun to the Belmont Village 545 Belmont Lane, Carol Stream, Il. 60188 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019