Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Tun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles W. Tun Obituary
Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Moy); loving father of Andria (Jan) Michalski, and Ginger Boskelly; beloved son of the late Bak and Shee Ying Tun; fond grandfather of Ryan (Jamie), Mark (Kathleen), Laura (Shawn), Krista, T.J., Kelsey, and Stacie; great grandfather of Lily, Callen, Kyle, Jordan, Charlie, Zach, and Camden; dear brother of the late Harry (the late Florence) Tun, the late Rose (the late Thomas) Toy, Viola (the late Ko) Ozone, the late Clariese (the late David) Gin, Mabelle (the late Louis) Chan, and Roy (Leora) Tun; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of the American Legion Post #1003, Medinah Shriners, Auburn Park Mason Lodge #789, and the Scottish Rite. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles Tun to the Belmont Village 545 Belmont Lane, Carol Stream, Il. 60188 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now