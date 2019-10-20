|
Charles William "Chuck" Dorband, Sr., age 95, of Geneva. Beloved father of Denise (Robert) Feeney, Charles (Joan), Michael (Daina), and youngest son Thomas "Tom", loving caregiver of both his mother and father. Devoted grandfather of Robert (Catherine) Feeney, Kimberly (Sean) McNamee, Michael and Katherine Feeney, Ella Dorband, Michelle (Richard) Leist, Michael (Gina) Blake, Mike Jr., Charles "Billy" Dorband, and Brittany and Madison Dorband. Loving great grandfather of Brynn, Teagen, and Jameson Feeney, James Marion, Maeve McNamee, and Gavin and Connor Blake. Visitation Monday, October 21, 9:00 am until funeral prayers at 10:45 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St (Rt 38), Geneva, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church Food Pantry, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, Illinois 60134. Information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019