Charles William Janda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Janda, age 80, of La Grange Park. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Janda, nee Riha and loving father of Charles Peter Janda. Private Family Services have been held. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorials appreciated to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. For those of you that would have attended services and would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card or Mass Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Charles Janda Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved