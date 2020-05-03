Charles William Janda, age 80, of La Grange Park. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Janda, nee Riha and loving father of Charles Peter Janda. Private Family Services have been held. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorials appreciated to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. For those of you that would have attended services and would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card or Mass Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Charles Janda Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.