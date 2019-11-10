|
|
Charles William Shuster. US Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Martha nee Chilson. Loving father of Vicki Shuster, Terri Shuster, Barb (Louis) Samborski and Susan (the late Lee) Larson. Proud grandfather of William (Kim Berger) Shuster, Patricia (James Huizenger) Cleary, Michael Rasinski, Roger Sutton, Katherine (Rick) Neal, Daniel Larson and Brandon (Julie) Larson. Great grandfather of Emma, Shaun, Jimmy, Hunter, Abby, Nevyn, Bryndalyn, Aaralyn, Kimber, Madison and Ryan. Charles loved his baby, his Thorpe T18 plane, that he built by hand from scratch! Loved to fly, all over the place, saw beauty and had peace in the air. Memorial visitation Wednesday Nov. 17th from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 3:00 pm at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center 6467 N Northwest Hwy. Chicago. Interment Private. 773-774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019