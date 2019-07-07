|
|
Charletta LaVay Connell, (A.K.A. "Charlie"), nee Porter, born on December 9, 1938 in Kirksville, Missouri, passed away at age 80 on July 2, 2019 in Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Illinois. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, Illinois, 60131, (847) 678-1950. Read full obituary at Sax-Tiedeman.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019