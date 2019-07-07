Home

Charletta LaVay Connell


1938 - 2019
Charletta LaVay Connell Obituary
Charletta LaVay Connell, (A.K.A. "Charlie"), nee Porter, born on December 9, 1938 in Kirksville, Missouri, passed away at age 80 on July 2, 2019 in Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Illinois. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, Illinois, 60131, (847) 678-1950. Read full obituary at Sax-Tiedeman.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
