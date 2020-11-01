Charles 'Charlie' Moses, age 93. Beloved husband for 67 years of Ursula, nee Bloomfield. Devoted son of the late Osias and Anna Moses. Dear brother of the late Henry (Marion) Moses; dear brother-in-law of Ruth and the late Robert Kupchick; Dear uncle and great-uncle and great-great uncle. Private family graveside services will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 1 PM. Family and friends that cannot attend the service are welcome to view the service at Charlie's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or anytime after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824