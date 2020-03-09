Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church

Charlotte A. Werner

Charlotte A. Werner Obituary
Charlotte A. Werner, nee Laurencell, age 99. Beloved wife of the late John J. Dear mother of Dorothy (the late Edward) Welby, Marge (Butch) Nolden, John Jr. (Pam), Charlotte Macey and Frank (Deborah). Loving grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 31 and great great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late Joseph, Gordon, Peter Laurencell and Irene Reitz. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
