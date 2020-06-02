Charlotte Aaron Gordon, age 96, of Winnetka, beloved wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Gordon; loving mother of Raymond (Peggy) Gordon, Margie Gordon, and the late Bruce Gordon; adored Gramma Char of Amanda (Ben Kornblet) Gordon, Douglas (Deborah Karet Gordon) Gordon, Carly (Harley) Rosenthal, Bruce Gordon Perlow, Lee (Nikki Morris) Perlow, and Andrew (Marianna Lopert-Schaye) Schaye; proud great grandmother of Chase, Lily, Will, Abby, Ethan, Russell, Gavin, Aaron, Meredith, Eli, Piper, and Oliver; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Ida Aaron; cherished daughter-in-love of the late Maurice and the late Mayme Gordon; dear sister of the late Paul Aaron. Private graveside service and shiva. The service will be Live Streamed on Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Charlotte's photo and go to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the Bruce R. Gordon Memorial, Marjorie Gordon Schaye, and Andrew J. Schaye Endowed Scholarship at the University of Pennsylvania, Undergraduate Financial Aid Development, 2929 Walnut St., Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19104. https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=UGS&fund=041438 Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.