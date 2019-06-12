Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church,
2324 W. Chase Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Ortiz


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Ann Ortiz Obituary
Charlotte Ann Ortiz, nee Brucato, 72. Charlotte was an elementary school teacher who touched many lives. She was an avid reader, traveler and U.S. history buff. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Above all, she was a person of deep faith who will be truly missed. Beloved wife of the late Jesus Manuel "Manny" Ortiz. Loving Mother of Sara (Scott) Sanders, Michael (Katie) Ortiz, Anita (Phillip Barengolts) Maddali and the late John L. (Robyn) Ortiz, DDS. Special grandmother of Grace, Alec, Madeleine, Matthew, Allison, Jack, Amelia, Quin, and Xavier. Adored sister of Rosemary (Rolland) Bossert and LuAnn (Tom) Vanderbilt. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to . Visitation Thursday, June 13th, 3 to 8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. A visitation will also so be held Friday, June 14th, from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave., Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Charlotte's memorial at smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now