Charlotte Ann Ortiz, nee Brucato, 72. Charlotte was an elementary school teacher who touched many lives. She was an avid reader, traveler and U.S. history buff. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Above all, she was a person of deep faith who will be truly missed. Beloved wife of the late Jesus Manuel "Manny" Ortiz. Loving Mother of Sara (Scott) Sanders, Michael (Katie) Ortiz, Anita (Phillip Barengolts) Maddali and the late John L. (Robyn) Ortiz, DDS. Special grandmother of Grace, Alec, Madeleine, Matthew, Allison, Jack, Amelia, Quin, and Xavier. Adored sister of Rosemary (Rolland) Bossert and LuAnn (Tom) Vanderbilt. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to . Visitation Thursday, June 13th, 3 to 8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. A visitation will also so be held Friday, June 14th, from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave., Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Charlotte's memorial at smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019