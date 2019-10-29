Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services - Michigan City
613 Washington Street
Michigan City, IN 46360
(219) 874-4214
For more information about
Charlotte Collin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services - Michigan City
613 Washington Street
Michigan City, IN 46360
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services - Michigan City
613 Washington Street
Michigan City, IN 46360
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Casimir Cemetery
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Collin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Anne Collin


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Anne Collin Obituary
Charlotte Anne Collin, 92, of Jerome, Illinois, formally Centralia, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019, at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1927, daughter of John Andrew and Casimera (Rimkus) Gudauskas. Charlotte graduated from Lindbloom High School in Chicago, Illinois.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Collin, two sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by her children Charlene Anne Collin of Jerome, Illinois, Phillip Andrew (Jean) Collin of Michigan City, IN, and Robert John Collin of Kokomo, IN. Also, surviving are her four grandchildren Kaya (Charles) Muller of Louisville, KY., Ryan Collin of FL., Stephanie (Nick) Fekete of Michigan City, IN., and Jesse Maxfield of Hoquiam, WA; sister-in-law: Pat Collin and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Geisen- Carlisle Funeral Home in Michigan City, Indiana from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Service will be held at 7:00 PM at Geisen-Carlisle with Father Kevin Huber of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church officiating.

A Prayer Service will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois with burial to follow.

Expressions of sympathy in Charlotte's name may be given to The American Diabetes Association.

To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now