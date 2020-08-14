Charlotte B. Steinberg, nee Bernstein, age 89, of Skokie, beloved wife for 70 years of Harold Steinberg; loving mother of Terri (Patrick) Kinsella and Donna Soskin; adored grandma of Sean (fiancée Jaine Peterson) Kinsella, Lauren Kinsella, Abby Soskin and Eric Soskin; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Tillie Bernstein; cherished sister of the late Sidney (late Miriam) Bernstein and the late Sophie (late Fred) Steinlauf; treasured aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Charlotte's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.