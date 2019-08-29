Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand & Wilke Roads
Arlington Heights, IL
Charlotte Bauer Elford, nee Oberman, almost 90, beloved wife of the late Jerry Bauer and the late Jerry Elford; loving mother of Lori (Allen) Dub and the late Jamie Bauer; adored Nana of Jared and Alex Dub; devoted daughter of the late Charlie and the late Minnie Oberman; cherished sister of the late Beverly (late Sidney) Bolon and the late Seymour (late Florence) Oberman; dear sister-in-law of Howard (Roberta) Elford, the late Muriel (late Joe) Sachsel and the late Burton (Marilyn) Bauer; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside Service Friday, 1:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Roads, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
