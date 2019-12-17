|
|
Charlotte Roth, nee Weinberg beloved wife of Seymour "Sy" Roth. Loving mother of Larry Roth and Beth Hanna. Cherished grandmother of Chad (Valerie) Roth, Daniel (Melissa) Perl, Alec (Melissa) Perl and Brittany (Joel) Ohrlund. Adored great grandmother of Genevieve and Benjamin Perl. Fond sister of the late Stanford (the late Ruth) Weinberg. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Graveside services Wednesday 10:30 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers remembrances to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019