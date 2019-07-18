Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Charlotte D. Zimmerman Obituary
Charlotte D. Zimmerman, age 93; beloved wife of the late Elmer "Newt" Zimmerman; loving mother of David (Terry) Mroch and Eric (Suzanne) Mroch; cherished grandmother of Mary (Kevin) Long, Katie (Kevin) Boone and the late Matthew Mroch; great grandmother of Elijah, Amelia, Kennedy and Audry. Charlotte is a graduate of J. Sterling Morton High School, longtime resident of Downers Grove. Visitation Friday 9:00AM until time of Service 11:00AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
