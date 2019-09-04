|
Charlotte David, nee Carl, 85, beloved wife and best friend of Melvin for over 57 years; proud and devoted mother of Scott and Monica (Brett) Lotsoff; adored Grammy of Sofia and Ava; dear sister of Sandra (Barry) Weiss and the late Sam (Joan) and the late Howard "Hershey" (Judy) Carl; treasured aunt and cousin to many; cherished companion and confidant to countless friends, both old and new. A shining star to all. Chapel service Thursday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WTTW (interactive.wttw.com) or WFMT (wfmt.com). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019