Charlotte Dubin, 85, of Chicago passed peacefully on May 12, 2020. "Bubbe" as she was known by all, was one of a kind, loved by all: "Movie Star, Beauty Queen, Diva Extraordinaire." She never missed an opportunity to feel your waistline, while disguising it as a hug. Her true gift in life was how she embraced everyone. People were drawn to her, because she had no boundaries on her inclusiveness. She never wavered from living life on her own terms, and her internal strength was unparalleled. She was a true warrior packaged in a tiny body.
She was preceded in death by the late Steven Dubin.Charlotte leaves behind three loving Children: Mordechi Dubin (Debbie), Dana Dubin Lavandeira, and Barrie Feld (Chaim); a lasting legacy of 54 grandchildren/spouses, and great grandchildren; her devoted brother Sherwin (Ronda); her adored sister Linda Gilman; her loved sister Lois Hauselman, who predeceased her (Marty); and her many loving nieces and nephews. A most heartfelt recognition, and sense of gratitude to the men and women of the Citadel, who never left my mother to be alone, and fought the good fight alongside her every step of the way. We take comfort in knowing she will be met by those she loved: Morris, Helen, Mollie, Lois and her beloved Steve Dubin. She will be missed beyond measure. Donations may be made to the Front Line Workers COVID-19 relief effort of your choosing. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.