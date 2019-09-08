|
|
Charlotte "Deanie" Youngman (nee Ottoson), 90, died Sept. 2, 2019, in Batavia, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Youngman; loving mother of Owen (Linda), Randy (Cathy), and Judith (Phillip Kiefer); cherished grandmother of Betsy (Eric Giffin) and Timothy Kiefer (Sarah); fond great-grandmother of Jack, Emmett, Stella, and Miriam; dear sister of the late Helen Bressler. Born in Wausa, Nebraska, Nov. 14, 1928, Deanie graduated at the top of her high school class at age 16 and began teaching in one-room country schoolhouses nearby. In 1948 she enrolled at North Park College in Chicago, where she met her future husband Ralph, a South Sider who would become a pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church. They married May 29, 1951, and served Covenant churches in Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts before retiring to Wausa in 1995. They moved to Batavia in 2009 and celebrated their 60th anniversary there in 2011, enjoying life together at The Holmstad until Ralph's death in 2015. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Gathering Place at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Pkwy., Batavia, preceded by visitation at 1 p.m. and followed by a reception. Memorial gifts can be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at the Holmstad. Further info: Moss Family Funeral Homes, www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019