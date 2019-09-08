Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
The Gathering Place at The Holmstad
700 W. Fabyan Pkwy
Batavia, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
The Gathering Place at The Holmstad
700 W. Fabyan Pkwy
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Youngman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Earldine Youngman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Earldine Youngman Obituary
Charlotte "Deanie" Youngman (nee Ottoson), 90, died Sept. 2, 2019, in Batavia, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Youngman; loving mother of Owen (Linda), Randy (Cathy), and Judith (Phillip Kiefer); cherished grandmother of Betsy (Eric Giffin) and Timothy Kiefer (Sarah); fond great-grandmother of Jack, Emmett, Stella, and Miriam; dear sister of the late Helen Bressler. Born in Wausa, Nebraska, Nov. 14, 1928, Deanie graduated at the top of her high school class at age 16 and began teaching in one-room country schoolhouses nearby. In 1948 she enrolled at North Park College in Chicago, where she met her future husband Ralph, a South Sider who would become a pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church. They married May 29, 1951, and served Covenant churches in Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts before retiring to Wausa in 1995. They moved to Batavia in 2009 and celebrated their 60th anniversary there in 2011, enjoying life together at The Holmstad until Ralph's death in 2015. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Gathering Place at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Pkwy., Batavia, preceded by visitation at 1 p.m. and followed by a reception. Memorial gifts can be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at the Holmstad. Further info: Moss Family Funeral Homes, www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now