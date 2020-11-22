Charlotte F. (nee Gradous) Elliott, 95, of Arlington Hts. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Elliott; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Drogos and Warren (Susan) Elliott; cherished grandmother of Christian (Theresa),Erin (Chris) and Brian; great grandmother Sophie, Lily, Jack, Lexi, Sydney and Michael and fond sister of Lois (William) Myers and sister in law of Carole Matson. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, funeral & interment services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.