Charlotte F. Elliott
Charlotte F. (nee Gradous) Elliott, 95, of Arlington Hts. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Elliott; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Drogos and Warren (Susan) Elliott; cherished grandmother of Christian (Theresa),Erin (Chris) and Brian; great grandmother Sophie, Lily, Jack, Lexi, Sydney and Michael and fond sister of Lois (William) Myers and sister in law of Carole Matson. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, funeral & interment services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
