Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Charlotte F. Murphy Obituary
Charlotte F. Murphy nee Buika, beloved wife of Donald F. Murphy; loving mother of Cynthia (Stephen G.) Zmina and Donald Patrick Murphy; devoted grandmother of Stephen D. (Elizabeth) Zmina, Matthew Zmina and Jennifer (Nate) Fenlason; cherished great grandmother of Ethan, Benjamin and Caleb; dearest sister of the late Lottie Super; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
