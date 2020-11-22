1/1
Charlotte Fleck
1943 - 2020
Charlotte "Sherry" Fleck, age 77, a longtime resident of Plainfield and formerly of Chicago, passed away November 18, 2020. She was born October 8, 1943 in Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Thomas Fleck; her parents, Clarence and Alice Mayr; and brother, Daniel Mayr. Dear sister of John Mayr, Geraldine Mayr, Dean (Ofelia) Mayr, Cynthia Carroll; loving aunt of Daniel (Michelle) Carroll; adoring great-aunt of Emileigh, Natalie and Franklin Carroll. Sherry worked for over 50 years at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially dogs. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 5:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 25, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 IL Rt 59, Plainfield, IL 60544. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-Jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Teresa Heimer
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Kind to all people. I will miss you always.
Dianne Farias
Friend
