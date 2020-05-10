Charlotte Herlinger Sonnenfeld
Charlotte Herlinger Sonnenfeld, 87 years old, of Chicago died of natural causes on May 6th, 2020. Lotte as she was known, was born in Vienna, Austria and emigrated with her parents, Charles and Rose Herlinger to begin anew away from Nazi persecution. She was a graduate of Lake View High School and University of Illinois-Champaign. With a degree in History and an advanced degree in Education, she began a long career in education both as a teacher and as an administrator. Her educational home from 1960 on was Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois. She was fondly known as "Sarge" by many of her students. Charlotte attained a "larger than life" presence during her time at Fenton as a builder of relationships among students, faculty, staff and the larger Bensenville/Wood Dale Community. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm, intellect and deep desire to serve the Fenton community and the world at large. Charlotte was also a valued member of her Condominium Association. She was both a Board member and a President of the Board for many years. Lotte loved life, the arts, opera, people, travel and her dogs. She leaves behind her daughter, Gail Herlinger Sonnefeld. A private service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:30AM CDT that will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ACLU, www.aclu.org or PAWS Chicago, www.pawschicago.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
She was an amazing and wonderful teacher. I graduated from Fenton in 1974 and have never forgotten her. My condolences on her passing.
Joyce Daly
Student
May 10, 2020
Charlotte was a kind and charming friend with a wonderful wry sense of humor. She loved music and being around people. Most of all, she loved her daughter, Gail. Gail, you showed such tender love for your mom. I know you will miss her very much.
Joyce Haeckel
Friend
