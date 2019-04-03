Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Charlotte Janecek Obituary
Charlotte Janecek, nee Allison, age 74 of Berwyn. Beloved wife of the late George J. Janecek, fond aunt to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, April 6th, 9:00am until time of memorial service, 12:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL 60546. Inurnment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
