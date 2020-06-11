Charlotte L. Salkin
Charlotte L. Salkin nee Cohen, 81, beloved wife of the late Marshall for 54 years; loving mother of Sharon (Jeffrey) Cannon and Robert Salkin (Laura Weiss); cherished grandmother of Melissa and Janine Cannon, Ari and Seth Salkin-Weiss; dear sister of Marlene (the late Harold) Katz; cherished aunt and cousin to many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
June 8, 2020
Charlotte and I started our teaching careers together 60 years ago and became very good friends. We drifted apart after we left to start our families, but reconnected again when I saw her husband's obituary. We picked up right where we left off and have been seeing each other ever since. I am devastated to learn of her passing, but feel so grateful that we have had these last few years to enjoy each other again. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Valerie Vitucci
Friend
