Charlotte and I started our teaching careers together 60 years ago and became very good friends. We drifted apart after we left to start our families, but reconnected again when I saw her husband's obituary. We picked up right where we left off and have been seeing each other ever since. I am devastated to learn of her passing, but feel so grateful that we have had these last few years to enjoy each other again. My sincere sympathy to her family.

Valerie Vitucci

Friend