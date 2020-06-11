Charlotte L. Salkin nee Cohen, 81, beloved wife of the late Marshall for 54 years; loving mother of Sharon (Jeffrey) Cannon and Robert Salkin (Laura Weiss); cherished grandmother of Melissa and Janine Cannon, Ari and Seth Salkin-Weiss; dear sister of Marlene (the late Harold) Katz; cherished aunt and cousin to many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.