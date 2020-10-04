Charlotte Louise (nee Blaha) Svoboda, age 94, of East Dundee, formerly of Carpentersville, Itasca, and Bellwood passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Char was born in Chicago on November 29, 1925 the only child of the late Charles and Helen (nee Mertlik) Blaha. Char graduated from Lakeview high school in 1944 and worked as a bookkeeper. Married on March 19, 1949, she was the beloved wife for 58 years to the late Raymond Frank Svoboda Sr, (2/9/2008) and loving mother of Raymond (Peggy) and Cheryl Svoboda. In 1952, Ray and Char moved their family to Bellwood where many fond memories and lifelong friendships were formed. Char was a devoted mother and made sure her children had a well-rounded education. She was involved in their activities and encouraged them to pursue their dreams and nurtured the idea that they had the ability to do anything they desired to do. However, her most precious gift to them was a sense of humor, and being able to make others laugh. Char worked for several years at Chicago Aerial Industries. In 1979 they moved to Itasca. Char worked at Addison Township Senior Center for 10 years and retired in 1990. They moved to Carpentersville, in 1993, where Char volunteered at Sherman Hospital for 15 years and was a member of the Dundee Township Senior Center and Singin' Swingin' Seniors. Ray and Char truly enjoyed square dancing for many years with the Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club. She always said that it was the best time of their lives. They also loved animals and supported several animal/service organizations. Char also liked to wear her "Proud to be an American" pin. Char enjoyed going out to eat, to plays, and on trips with her friends, old and new. She was always the first to encourage new people to join their group and made them feel welcome. Char liked reading newspapers, singing, and playing cards and Rummikub and watching old-time movies, especially Laurel & Hardy comedies. And who can forget Char's favorite character "Betty Boop". Char's greatest gift and the one that she will be fondly remembered for was her ability to make people laugh. Char's entire life revolved around the idea that "Laughter is the best medicine". Char had a tremendous sense of humor. Char was quick-witted and along with her silly antics would do anything to get a laugh. Whether it was with family or friends Char was definitely known as the funny one and you could always count on her to bring laughter to the party. Whenever you remember Char a smile should come across your face and you should know that would make her very happy and that would be the greatest tribute you could honor her with. Rest in Peace Boop-Oop-a-Doop. Finally, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all those who helped care for Mom. You are invited to join us to celebrate Char's life at Randall Oaks, West Dundee, IL. Char will be cremated and Internment will be at Bohemian National Cemetery Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers please bring laughter, kindness, and compassion to people as well as animals in Char's memory.





