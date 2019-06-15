Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Miller , Charlotte M. Charlotte M. Miller, 92, of Lisle, at rest June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Milton for 63 years. Loving mother of Dianne (Mike) Landeros, Gail (Walt) Matisiak, Peggy (the late Peter) Maiken, Pam (Rick) Lee, and Larry (Pam) Miller. Cherished grandmother of Zach, Laura (Bryan), Harrison, Lisa (Dan), Max, Katie (Jacob), Becky, Samantha (Tyler), Susannah, Alyse, and Mitch. Great grandmother of Annabelle, James, Brooks, and Wyatt. Many loving nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank her caregiver Marlyn for all of her kindness and attention. Visitation Saturday June 15, 10 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at The Sacred Heart Chapel of Villa St. Benedict 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers donations to the Benedictine Sisters 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019
