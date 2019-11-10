|
Little Rock, Arkansas - Charlotte (Sherry) M. Moberly Kruse, a long-time resident of Greencastle, Indiana, entered eternal life on October 31, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, Sherry was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Kruse Sr., beloved daughter of the late Richard E. Moberly and Charlotte M. Ebbole Moberly Benson, sister to the late Rita E. Moberly Zucco. She is survived by her children, Henry J. Kruse Jr. (Kate), Ronald F. Kruse (the late Victoria), and Margaret M. Kruse, and her granddaughters Abigail Kruse and Molly Kruse. Sherry was a graduate of Kelvyn Park High School (Chicago) in 1955 and went on to receive her Registered Nurse Degree from Illinois Masonic Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. Sherry had many talents and interests, among them sports – both as a participant and a spectator. As a participant, she was a member of the all-city champion girls' softball league in Chicago in the '50s, went on to become a bowling champ on her ladies' league in the '70s. In 1993, Sherry and her late husband, Hank, retired to Rockville, Indiana, where they made lasting friendships, both at church, in the neighborhood, and on the golf course. She will be remembered by her Hoosier friends for her giving spirit and her willingness to help anyone in need, for her love of golf, and her undying love for her husband Hank. Her three children, two granddaughters and two daughter-in laws are left with memories of getaways to the lake house in Rockville, Indiana, when their father, Hank Sr., was still alive, where they gathered to golf, grill, hang out on the pontoon boat, and celebrate holidays, and memories of getaways planned by Sherry after Hank's passing to Red Rock, NM, Door County, WI, and Luther, MI, for family retreats. Even though Hank and Sherry retired to central Indiana, Sherry kept her love for all things Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago-style hot dogs, Lou's pizza, and THE CUBS! Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Private Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to ArkansasHospice.org. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019