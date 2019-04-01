|
Charlotte M. Weber, nee Rickert; Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Peter (Allison), Lawrence (Ginger), Vincent (Anne), Mary (Joe) Schwantner and Elizabeth Haloulos; dear grandmother of ten. Visitation, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019