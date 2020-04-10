Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Charlotte Mallon, nee Roda, 90. Beloved wife of the late Marshall; loving mother of Alan Mallon; caring sister of Roberta Chang; fond sister-in-law of the late Norman Mallon and Jean Siegman; dear aunt of Andrew (Tina) Weinstein, Benjamin (JR) Jonna Chang, and Noah (Anna) Chang; proud great-aunt of Breona, Lorna, Kayla, Lily, Ruby and Theo. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Illinois, www.nkfi.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
