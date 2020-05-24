Charlotte Ann Oster, 92, of 2800 N. Lake Shore Drive, passed peacefully on May 8, 2020 in her beloved Chicago. To her, the center of the universe was the Lincoln Park area of Chicago and the area around Cubs Park - where she was born and lived most of her formative years. The only things which she loved more than Chicago and her daily 'Chicago Tribune', were her two sons, Jeffrey and Keith McNally, (both West Point Graduates), her two granddaughters, Sara Check and Kimberly Perry and her two daughters-in-law, Carolyn McNally, wife of Jeffrey and Dorie McNally, wife of Keith. She represented the very best of The Greatest Generation. As those who knew her well understood, she had strong and well-informed opinions on most subjects. She loved her family dearly, and she was overjoyed by the closeness that has developed between her two granddaughters, both, by chance now living near each other in NYC. She will be missed beyond measure.





