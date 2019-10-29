|
Charlotte Podolner, nee Karlin, 99. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert; devoted mother of Mark (Marion Sirefman) Podolner, Gary (Gail Alfred) Podolner, and the late Phillip Podolner; cherished grandmother of Mara Podolner, Dan (Valerie Horvath) Lona, and Aaron (Pam Wehrheim) Podolner; proud great-grandmother of Lola, Gloria, and Roxanne; caring sister of the late Samuel (Sue), Morris, Eugene (late Evelyn), and Phillip Karlin; loving aunt of Jerome, Shelley, Lori, Nina, Michael, and David. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Secular Jewish Community and School, www.secularjewish.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019