Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Podolner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Podolner

Send Flowers
Charlotte Podolner Obituary
Charlotte Podolner, nee Karlin, 99. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert; devoted mother of Mark (Marion Sirefman) Podolner, Gary (Gail Alfred) Podolner, and the late Phillip Podolner; cherished grandmother of Mara Podolner, Dan (Valerie Horvath) Lona, and Aaron (Pam Wehrheim) Podolner; proud great-grandmother of Lola, Gloria, and Roxanne; caring sister of the late Samuel (Sue), Morris, Eugene (late Evelyn), and Phillip Karlin; loving aunt of Jerome, Shelley, Lori, Nina, Michael, and David. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Secular Jewish Community and School, www.secularjewish.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.